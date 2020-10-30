Yuma buffet restaurant reopens after 7 months closed

Yuma County

'EAT Asian buffet' reopens within CDC guidelines after closing since March

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - EAT Asian Buffet has been a Yuma favorite for 11 years, but when the pandemic hit at the beginning of the year, owner Kitty Lau and her family had no choice but to shut down.

“It was terrible because it just when you are shut down for 7 months, you’re not making any money at all, and when you have a business, it’s a lot of overhead,” says Kitty Lau.

The Lau family re-opened their doors for dine-in services on Wednesday, October 28. However, customers noticed some changes, including plexiglass barriers on the front counter, plastic gloves and masks required at the buffet line, and booths separated to practice social distancing.

“In Yuma, people are so friendly. I mean, that’s a good thing. Sometimes during the pandemic, you just want a shield to be safe.”

Lau says they have received government funding along the way, but it was barely enough to keep them afloat.

“It’s helping, but as a business owner we still need to do our part to keep our business running."

They offer various oriental dishes and seafood, including shrimp, steamed fish, scallops, Mongolian bbq, sushi, etc.

EAT Asian Buffet is located at 1960E E Palo Verde St. Yuma, AZ, 85365.

They are open Sunday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am. to 9:30 p.m.

Their all-you-can-eat lunch buffet costs $11.38 plus tax, and their dinner buffet costs $13.98 plus tax.