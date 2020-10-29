San Luis seeks to honor local veterans

Yuma County

City invites residents to submit photos of those who served their country

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis plans a special salute to residents who bravely served their nation, its liberties, and its freedoms.

On Veteran's Day it plans to release a special video tribute. It will also prominently display the names of local veterans on its lighted sign on the corner of Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Main Street.

“Our community is resilient and has proven to stand together in hard times, this November 11, we stand together to recognize and honor all of our local veterans,” said Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. “It is important to express our gratitude to the men and women, currently serving or who have served. Let us also remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Under those sentiments, the city is now accepting names and photos of local veterans to use in the salute. To participate, submit the following:

Name of the veteran

Photo/photo collage

Years of service

Rank and military branch

Message

Submissions can be emailed to publicrelations@sanluisaz.gov or sent by direct message through the City's Facebook page. Entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. on November 6, 2020 to be included.