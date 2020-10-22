Yuma Libraries to offer free access to Federal Government information

Yuma County

Rep. Grijalva designates Library District to be part of federal education program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO) welcomed the Yuma County Library District Thursday as a new member of its Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP).

This give the Library District's eight branches the ability to provide patrons with no-cost access to Federal Government information in both printed and digital forms.

“We at GPO welcome the Yuma County Library District to the FDLP and thank Congressman Grijalva for bringing the eight branches of this library into this longstanding program," said GPO Director Hugh Nathanial Halpern. “Libraries play a critical role in helping GPO carry out its 159-year mission of Keeping America Informed on the three branches of the Federal Government. We look forward to partnering with Yuma County Library District to expand public access to Federal Government information in the Desert Southwest.”

Rep. Raúl Grijlava helped bring the program to Yuma.

“I applaud Yuma County Library District’s commitment to serve the people of this region and am confident they will be excellent stewards of this information,” said Grijalva. “I congratulate them on this honor and look forward to seeing this important public service offered to the people of Southwestern Arizona.”



Through the FDLP, GPO works with more than 1,100 libraries nationwide to provide public access to authentic, published information from all three branches of the Federal Government in print and electronic formats.

The program traces its roots back to December of 1813 when it provided one copy of all the journals and documents of the Senate and House for each university and college, and each historical society in each state.

The GPO started the Federal Depository Library Program in 1895.