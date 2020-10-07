Yuma teen loses her battle with cancer

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a year-long fight for her life, a Yuma teenager has lost her battle with cancer.

Doctors first diagnosed Kate Campa with Ewing sarcoma in 2018. Kate went into remission in 2019, but on her 16th birthday, she relapsed.

A friend tells KYMA.com, Kate was an amazing person, genuine, no nonsense, and no drama.

She even attracted a large following on Facebook with her "Team Kate" page. Wednesday night, a post to that page read:

"Our Kate is dancing with the angels. She can now do ALL things through Christ who strengthens her. Please God, take care of our girl. We know she is going to light up Heaven with that beautiful smile 💛 Please join us in prayers for peace and comfort for Lili, Alfredo, her family and friends as they are feeling an indescribable loss. Kate changed our lives and will continue to do so for many years to come. We love you all! May God bless you sweet Kate." -Statement on "Team Kate" Facebook page

Kate Campa was just 16-years-old. The News 11, CBS 13, and KYMA.com family send its love and prayers to her family and friends.