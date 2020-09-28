ADOT warns of travel delays along U.S. 95

Yuma County

Military testing at YPG to cause road closures Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for temporary closures and delays along U.S. 95 north of Yuma later this week.

Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) will conduct military testing on Friday, October 2. The testing will require the ADOT to close down the road at three separate times to ensure public safety. The closures should last around 30-minutes.

The shutdowns will happen between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. U.S. 95 will be closed in both directions between mileposts 47 and 52. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.

ADOT asks drivers to obey both speed limit signs and traffic control devices. It also urges caution around public safety personnel and equipment.

For more information on this and upcoming road closures visit ADOT's website.