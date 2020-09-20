Early morning standoff ends without injury

Yuma County

Multiple units called out to home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is in custody following a police standoff early Sunday morning near 8th St. and Avenue C.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) was dispatched to a domestic violence incident at a home on the 8100 block of S. Mojave Lane.

YCSO tells News 11, they eventually had to call Yuma Police Department (YPD) for assistance after the suspect refused to come out of the residence.

After an hour, the man finally came out of the home and deputies arrested him.

No word on the charges he's facing at this time.