Electrical issue sparks fire at Yuma apartment complex

Yuma County

Quick action from fire crews stops high winds from spreading flames

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) managed to put out a fire at an apartment complex before strong winds spread flames to other buildings.

Firefighters were called out to the Rio Santa Fe Apartments, on 12th Street, just before five Tuesday afternoon. Crews arrived to see smoke coming from a second floor laundry room.

The fire was burning in the ceiling above some dryers. Firefighters believe it started in a light fixture. They say someone had worked on the fixture earlier in the day.

Crews attacked the flames from both above and below, cutting through both the roof and the ceiling. They managed to put out the flames before Tuesday's gusty winds could spread them to other parts of the complex.

The fire caused no damage to nearby apartments, and no one got hurt.