Yuma packing company goes green

Yuma County

Date-Pac says its new packaging is good for the planet

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local company is leading by example by following in local farmers' footprints. And they're doing it without leaving behind a big carbon footprint.

Date-Pac LLC has gone green, both literally and figuratively. It's now using only 100% post-consumer recycled material for its packaging. That means, all the delicious dates it sends across the country, come wrapped in material that's good for the planet.

The packaging isn't just green, it's also green...quite literally. It's made from recycled Sprite and 7Up bottles, so its color reflects not only its purpose, but Date-Pac's philosophy as well.

"This really comes from emulating what our growers do. Our growers have always cared about the earth and making sure that the earth, which gives them the product that they grow, and that they sell, and that they are doing everything they can to be good stewards." said David Baxter, Date-Pac's Brand Manager.

Arizona and California lead the U.S.in the production and distribution of Medjool dates, so Date-Pac's change in packaging will make a difference in thousands of cities from coast to coast.