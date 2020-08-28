Yuma’s Camel Farm closes after 20 years

Yuma County

Petting zoo's closure tied to long-standing PETA complaints

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A longtime Yuma landmark is closing its doors after a long battle with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The Camel Farm announced Friday it is permanently shutting down. The farm closed temporarily while it tried to fend off legal action, but its owners now say they cannot keep up the fight.

It has reached a settlement with the USDA that will allow it to escape $125,000 in fines, but force it to close its doors.

In a statement released to KYMA.com Friday, the farm writes:

"We denied all of the allegations made by the USDA but because we don’t have the resources to hire an attorney and try to fight, we asked to settle. As a part of the settlement we agreed to the revocation of the license. The settlement is not an admission of guilt and the fine mentioned will be vacated after two years. We had no choice but to accept the settlement because we couldn’t afford legal representation and we were told if we didn’t accept the settlement we would risk much harsher consequences. We couldn’t take that risk. " Statement from The Camel Farm

The attraction's problems began in August of 2015, according to PETA. That's when the USDA, which provides licensing for petting zoos and similar attraction, first began accusing the farm of not providing adequate veterinary care for its animals.

A coatimundi from the Camel Farm, like the one shown here, had to euthanized due to an eye condition

PETA cited three specific incidents in pushing for the park's closure. According to PETA, all ended with an animal's eventual euthanasia or death. One involved an eye problem with a South American coatimundi. Another involved a lame goat, and the final involved the death of a mountain goat.

PETA claims the animals were mistreated, and the USDA cited the Camel Farm nearly 50 times for violating the Animal Welfare Act, but the farm says neither organization recognized its efforts to provide its animals with proper care.

In its statement the Camel Farm writes:

"No animal in our care has even been denied necessary veterinary care. The veterinarians who have worked with us over the years are fantastic, and have done all they could to provide the best possible care to the animals but their efforts have not been recognized by USDA inspectors and they have even been accused of being unqualified to provide animal care by certain inspectors. We love and respect our local vets and all they’ve done to support us over the years." Statement from The Camel Farm

This is how PETA reacted to news of the settlement:

"The Camel Farm must now pay the piper for its years of causing suffering to the animal prisoners in its awful facility, ignoring their illnesses, injuries, and deaths...PETA hopes every one of the remaining animals will be transferred to reputable facilities where they'll finally receive the care they need." Debbie Metzler. PETA Foundation Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement

But the farm says the animal rights group has unfairly targeted the attraction. It writes:

"PETA has constantly misrepresented and attacked small businesses like ours, with the goal of destroying them. Although the settlement was only reached today, PETA has obviously been closely involved and rushed to publish their take in the worst possible light. We are not the first to have been placed in this position nor will we be the last." Statement from The Camel Farm

The Camel Farm's operators say they regret the decision, but feel it's unavoidable.

"For the past 20 years we’ve tried to provide a fun, affordable place for families to be able to go and interact with animals. We’re grateful to all those who’ve given us their support over the years. We know that they know the truth. However, we won’t be making any effort to reopen the farm. The constant attacks, anxiety, stress, etc have taken their toll." Statement from the Camel Farm

Friday's settlement means the farm can never open again. No word yet on what will happen to its animals.