Humane Society of Yuma ends low-cost spay and neuter program

Yuma County

Staffing shortage forces cancellation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Humane Society (HSOY) announced Tuesday it will stop offering low-cost spay and neutering services effective immediately.

“The Humane Society of Yuma is fully aware that there is a high demand for low-cost veterinary services in our community. Unfortunately, we are currently lacking the qualified staffing resources to provide veterinary services for both owned pets and shelter animals. Therefore, forcing HSOY to make this difficult decision and to prioritize the needs of the shelter animals in our care." said Executive Director Annette Lagunas.

Lagunas apologized for the inconvenience, and urged pet owners to get their animals altered at local veterinary clinics instead. She said it's a matter of shifting priorities.

"This is an unfortunate situation and we are working hard to get our clinic up and running. However, to continue to work towards our mission, it is imperative that those resources are being utilized for the backlog of surgeries for animals in our care in order to place them in forever homes.” she said.

HSOY currently has some 500 animals in foster care, or waiting to be adopted from foster care.

At this time the shelter has no plans to reschedule its spay and neuter clinics.