Local school district takes steps to help those hardest hit by the pandemic

Yuma County

Antelope Union High School District takes steps to provide their students with extra meals

WELLTON Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Nestled near Arizona's Mohawk Mountains is the Mohawk Valley, a farming community that has two primary industries, agriculture, and tourism.

But, unfortunately for them, the COVID-19 pandemic hit as farming moved north, and tourism was scared off.

The pandemic has proven to be difficult for the small rural community, but what they lack in resources they make up in, will, and determination.

Since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19, the staff at the Antelope Union High School District engaged the pandemic in both defense and offense.

The latest measure to help their residents is through a grant from the Arizona Food Bank Network.



Robin Rinehart, the district's Food Service Manager, is using those funds to not only provide breakfast and lunch for their students but are now providing them with dinner.

When it comes to staffing, the Antelope staff live up to their mascot the Rams. They are one tight-knit herd, and their motto during this pandemic is all hands, or should I say hooves on deck.

Their cafeteria does not only consist of the cafeteria staff. Librarians, teachers, and maintenance workers, all making sure their students are fed.

Being a rural community, neighbors can be miles apart, so they've made picking up the food more accessible, Rinehart explains "We have a site set up in Tacna, we have three sites in Wellton, and we have one here. So, whatever site's closest to them, they just come up. Mainly, it's been parents that are coming to pick up, so the kids don't have to be out in public that much. And they get a meal, all three meals at the same time."