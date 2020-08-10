YCAT asks for public input on its transit plans

Yuma County

Virtual sessions planned for next Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) wants to make your next bus ride better, and it needs your input to make public transit more pleasurable for everyone.

YCAT is teaming up the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization (YMPO) to make plans for the future of public transit. The agencies plan two virtual public meetings to solicit opinions and suggestions on bus service in Yuma area.

They want to hear from those who ride the bus, as well as from those who do not, so they can improve service for everyone.

YCAT's particularly interested in getting feedback on current services available to the general public, as well as to the disabled and the elderly. It also wants your opinions on its current policies and procedures. And finally, it would like to hear how it can improve and grow in the near future.

Two virtual meetings are scheduled for next Thursday.

YCAT/YMPO Virtual Public Transportation Meetings Thursday, August 20,2020 - 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Register in advance by emailing info@ycipta.az.gov or by calling (928) 783-2234 (press 1 for customer service)

YCAT asks you to indicate which meeting you'd like to attend when you email or call. Participants will receive a confirmation email with further details on the input process.