Yuma mayor issues census challenge

Yuma County

Doug Nicholls dares his colleagues to get citizens to participate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls issued a challenge Friday to fellow city leaders across Yuma County: Get your residents to participate in the 2020 Census.

Nicholls issued the dare on Facebook:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=wEyYb9G9sRs&fbclid=IwAR3fV_hMsnYTN_jYwYiEJn2hyxJZtel-cQAyy8UKQYb7Gkgbm9njUnaqnBQ

The mayor wants to see which city can get the most census responses for the month of August.

So far Yuma has a 51% completion rate. That means more than half of the city's residents have taken the time to tell the government about themselves and their families.

Nicholls is confident Yuma will walk away with the Census bragging rights. But, if you live in Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, or any other place in Yuma County, you have plenty of time to prove him wrong.

Just head over to the U.S. Census website, and fill out the form. It only takes a few minutes, and it will help the federal government make sure your home town gets the resources and funding it needs to thrive.