Yuma County Fairgrounds to host drive-in movies

Yuma County

"Goonies" on the marquee for first Friday screening

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's become a game of musical chairs when it comes to which businesses can stay open and at what level. So venues are looking for ways to abide by health restrictions and offer patrons a service.

Here locally, one of our largest venues is the Yuma County Fairgrounds which hosts a variety of events, the biggest is the annual county fair. But, with the pandemic in affect, the fair was cancelled.

So the marketing staff at the fairgrounds had to brainstorm, they have this huge property and no business. Marketing Manager Blake Wofford says that for some time now their staff has been toying with the idea of hosting a drive-in event. So, they took the plunge and obtained a large inflatable screen. Next, what movies to play? They took that question directly to social media.

The first showing is set for Friday August 31st and on the silver screen will be one of the greatest treasure hunting tales of all times, "The Goonies." On Saturday July 1st, they'll be showing a movie that should be on every golfer's top ten, you guessed it Caddy Shack. If you're interested all you have to do is log onto their website and purchase your ticket. Access to the fairground's drive-in will be through their west entrance which is off of Pacific Avenue.

Now, before you plan your trip the fairgrounds staff has a request "All we ask is no giant mini vans like that, just normal SUVs, cars and trucks, stuff like that. Bring your chairs, ice chests, stuff like that and enjoy it".