Social media remains City of Yuma’s primary outlet for COVID-19 messages

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The City of Yuma spoke out after being criticized for not responding effectively to coronavirus.

Dave Nash says the City of Yuma has unofficially tracked mask-wearing throughout the city by teaming up with public agencies across Yuma County and getting the accounts on what they see in the community.

The city says it made the conscious decision to use its social media platforms as its primary way to directly inform the public about COVID-19 updates and safety.

However, the City of Yuma has a population of just under 100,000, and with roughly 18,000 followers across Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube combined.

Even if all of the city’s social media followers were city residents they would only be reaching about 20% of the population.

But Nash says the city’s goal was to make the messages personal.

“Social media is one efficient way that we can use technology. We can stay safe, have people working remotely. And still, get those messages out to the public," Nash said.

Nash added, "We have been following the authority that has been given to us by the governor, and taking the lead that he’s been establishing since March.”

Wednesday evening News 11 speaks with Mayor Doug Nicholls to hear his response to how the city has handled this pandemic.