Rural Metro Fire partners with American Red Cross for blood drive and COVID-19 antibody testing

Yuma County

July 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Station 1

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Rural Metro Fire has partnered with American Red Cross to help fulfill Arizona's blood and platelet shortage.

Now with your blood donation, your blood will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

An antibody test screens for antibodies in your blood, which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19.

The test shows whether your immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present.

Rural Metro has three Red Cross blood drives coming up this week, July 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Station 1, 2029 S Arizona Ave. in Yuma.

Fire Chief, Tim Soule, explained how the process will go once you arrive.

“You’ll be screened. Have a temperature check and registered. You are required to wear a mask. Once you’re in, we’ve got it set up in our training area. It’s nice and air conditioned. The folks with the Red Cross will do a blood test as well. You’ll get a result if you’re positive for the antibodies.”

If the test result shows positive, that means you may have had previous exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 and your body has developed immunity to the disease.

Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767)

Or visit redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: YumaRuralMetroFire