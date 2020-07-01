Wellton firefighters assist with unusual rescue

Yuma County

Fire crews called in to pull trapped elk from canal

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton firefighters recently lent a hand with a very unusual rescue. They helped Arizona Game and Fish pull an elk from a canal.

The frightened animal was discovered Tuesday. Game and Fish couldn't get the big buck out of the water, so they called in the experts.

It took some time and effort, but eventually, they pulled him out. The elk wasn't hurt, and neither were any of his rescuers.

There's no word on where the animal came from, although there is plenty of speculation. Elk are not native to the Yuma area.