Pedestrian hit on 4th Ave causing street closure
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department is investigating an accident involving a car and pedestrian that was crossing the road.
This caused authorities to close down 4th Avenue in both directions for multiple hours.
This took place around 9:15 Sunday evening on 4th Avenue between 27th and 28th Street.
The vehicle was traveling southbound when the it collided with the pedestrian. We do not know if impairment was a factor in the collision.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
Once we have more information we will pass it your way.
