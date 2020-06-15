Pedestrian hit on 4th Ave causing street closure

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department is investigating an accident involving a car and pedestrian that was crossing the road.

This caused authorities to close down 4th Avenue in both directions for multiple hours.

This took place around 9:15 Sunday evening on 4th Avenue between 27th and 28th Street.

The vehicle was traveling southbound when the it collided with the pedestrian. We do not know if impairment was a factor in the collision.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Once we have more information we will pass it your way.