EVERYDAY HEROES: Karnas Law Firm hands out 200 Mr. G’s gift cards

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- 200 Mr. G's gift cards were handed out to families Thursday as an act of kindness brought by Karnas Law Firm during a time when meal costs for children can add up.

Karnas Law Firm is located on 565 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364.

They were planning to open its doors from 10 a.m. to noon, however cars started lining up even before that.

At first, Karnas had 100 gift cards to give, but as more cars started to roll in they decided to purchase 100 more.

David Karnas, the man behind Karnas Law Firm says he was inspired to act because he was reminded of how he felt during 9/11, except now we are dealing with an invisible enemy, a virus.

He says acts of kindness like this is a part of the solution of how we can cope with everything that is going on.

