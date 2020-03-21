Humane Society of Yuma needs more volunteers due to outbreak crisis

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With Yuma's Canadian winter visitors leaving sooner than normal, the Yuma Humane Society finds itself short of volunteers.

After both Canada and the United States governments ordered the border be closed, many are leaving sooner than expected.

This, during a time when some pet owners may seek the shelter for pet assistance due to financial troubles caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The shelter wants the community to be aware of options people have should they run into health-related or financial hardship during this time.

“If there’s something that you need for your pet and you’re looking to either re-home or turn your animal over to the shelter, please come talk to us, because we have a lot of resources that we can help people with. We want to make sure that animals during this time of crisis can stay in their homes with their families. “ Annette Lagunas, Humane Society Executive Director

The first step is to visit the shelter to find out the resources available.

The Humane Society while never low on animals that need homes, is also in need of foster homes and people willing to adopt.

“Anybody that’s interested in a quarantine companion, we’ve got plenty of them down here and we would love to have you foster for us," continued Lagunas.

Interested volunteers are encouraged to visit the Humane Society's website.