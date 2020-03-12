Crossroads Mission floods with sewage

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crossroads Mission is facing a hardship today after their family shelter flooded with sewage.

The damage left behind will take a few months to repair, according to the Crossroads Mission.

The non-profit said the sewage came up from drains and they had to clear the shelter because anything it touched is contaminated.

Now it is placing those who stay at the mission in other places.

“We’re putting men in the hallway and the foyer here at the men’s shelter. We’re putting women in the chapel and the dining room area. That turns into a sleeping place at night because it’s our overflow,” said Myra Garlit, CEO of the Crossroads Mission.

The Mission has also reached out to local churches to ask for assistance.