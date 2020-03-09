SCFD: Morning accident results in injury

Yuma County

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a crash Monday morning.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. at County 19th street and Avenue H.

SCFD arrived to find a Ford Escape and a Hummer H3, both with severe damage.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound on County 19th, where the Ford was rear-ended by the Hummer.



Courtesy: Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department



The driver of the Ford, a 41-year-old male was left complaining of lower back pain as well as to his left shoulder.

He was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) for further treatment.

the Driver of the Hummer was not injured and SCFD says he refused treatment on scne.

Yuma county Sheriff's Office is investigating.