Yuma man accused of attempted murder to enter change of plea

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) A Yuma man facing attempted murder charges is expected to enter a change of plea.

D'andre Boode is accused of multiple felony charges, including suspicion of attempted murder, after deputies accused him of stabbing another person and injuring two others after a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation back in December 2019.

In a previous court hearing, one witness explained that Boode was involved in an argument that ended with one person stabbed in the head with a fork.

The witness added that Boode followed the victim to a neighbor's house where he then assaulted another person, seriously injuring both.

Boode is expected back in court at the end of the month.