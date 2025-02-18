Skip to Content
Imperial County

Calexico Recreation Department to host Youth Basketball League

MGN
By ,
today at 10:38 AM
Published 10:55 AM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Kids in Calexico will have a chance to participate in the Youth Basketball League.

The Calexico Recreation Department is hosting the league in mid-March, and is divided into two divisions: One division for 4th through 6th graders, and another division for 7th through 8th graders.

Courtesy: Calexico Recreation Department
Courtesy: Calexico Recreation Department

Kids can expect teen and adult volunteer coaches, skill development, and fitness and conditioning drills.

Practices will be held every Saturday at David Tessada Gym, located at 824 Blair Avenue, at the following times:

  • 4th-6th Grade: 1:00-2:30 p.m.
  • 7th-8th Grade: 2:45-4:15 p.m.

The games will take place on Sunday, with the schedule yet to be determined.

If anyone wants to participate in the league, registration is now open at the Calexico Community Center, located at 707 Dool Avenue. The fee is $30.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content