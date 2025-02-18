Calexico Recreation Department to host Youth Basketball League

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Kids in Calexico will have a chance to participate in the Youth Basketball League.

The Calexico Recreation Department is hosting the league in mid-March, and is divided into two divisions: One division for 4th through 6th graders, and another division for 7th through 8th graders.

Courtesy: Calexico Recreation Department

Kids can expect teen and adult volunteer coaches, skill development, and fitness and conditioning drills.

Practices will be held every Saturday at David Tessada Gym, located at 824 Blair Avenue, at the following times:

4th-6th Grade: 1:00-2:30 p.m.

7th-8th Grade: 2:45-4:15 p.m.

The games will take place on Sunday, with the schedule yet to be determined.

If anyone wants to participate in the league, registration is now open at the Calexico Community Center, located at 707 Dool Avenue. The fee is $30.