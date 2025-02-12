Man arrested for crash posts bond

EL CENTRO.Cali(KYMA,KECY)- The man arrested in connection to a fatal car crash that killed two people was released after posting his bond.

The Imperial County district attorney's office says the man was arrested the day of the car crash.

The DA says the case is still being reviewed to determine what really happened but street racing may be a factor.

“What I can say in general is that street racing is illegal it’s a crime and if somebody ends up getting hurt or killed they can be charged vehicular manslaughter it’s probably the most common... if they know the danger of it or has been warned in the past even second degree murder is on the table," said George Marquez, Imperial County district attorney.

Two people died last Wednesday when a vehicle slammed into two vehicles.

The DA says the case is still under investigation and that is when charges will be announced.