Two dead in El Centro car crash on Main Street

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At least two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in El Centro.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Main street and Fairfield Drive.

Video obtained from a business near the crash site shows the driver of one vehicle hitting another vehicle making a left turn.

He then hits a second vehicle.

"There was one person to my knowledge in that vehicle. They did not need any type of care or anything like that so they were released on scene. We had one driver... that perished in his vehicle and then there were three people that were in the [other] vehicle," said Battalion Chief Andrew Miller of the El Centro Fire Department.

The driver of the first vehicle hit was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle hit died.

The driver who caused both crashes also died.

The El Centro Police Department says it's investigating if street racing was a factor in the crash.