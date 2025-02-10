County Prepares locals for natural disasters

IMPERIAL COUNTY.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- Natural disasters are no strangers in the desert southwest.

Imperial County is hosting an informational panel to help locals prepare for the next natural disaster.

" After seeing recently in the newspaper in the news the fires that are taken place in the Los ANgeles area these two agencies came to me and said that it’s important that we talk to our locals and residents and that we share valuable information so that we are prepare," said Martha Cardenas Singh, Imperial County supervisor district two.

The event aims to inform residents how to protect their homes and how to come up with escape plans.

Imperial County board of supervisor official this is the first time home insurance agencies participate in a preparedness event.

"A fire battalion chief that will talk to us about prevention and strategies that we can use in our home to reduce any risks of fire... we are going to have an appraiser to talk about what we can do to increase or property value or what are some of the measures to talk in place to make sure our home is safe and secure,” said Martha Cardenas Singh.

