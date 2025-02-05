Housing Authority in Calexico expands portfolio

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico has announced an expansion to its portfolio of manage properties.

In a press release, the Luis "Spud" Moreno Senior Apartments was acquired by the Housing Authority, which they say was the "culmination of two decades of effort," reflecting their "unwavering commitment to expanding its capabilities in providing quality, securing housing for senior residents in Calexico."

The Housing Authority says they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the apartment complex, located at 1113 Rancho Frontera Avenue, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific.

The ceremony, according to the Housing Authority, was to honor the acquisition of the apartment building as well as honoring "the legacy of the late Luis 'Spud' Moreno, a distinguished Commissioner and advocate for housing equity in Calexico."

Community members, local officials, and stakeholders were inviited to the ceremony, according to the Housing Authority.