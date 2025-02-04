Cross-border firefighters unite

IMPERIAL COUNTY.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- The L.A fires destroyed many homes and took the lives of many people. But some local firefighters managed to gain not just new friends but brothers from across the border.

“Making a difference for your community and making a difference for your country and at the end of the day you know we are representing two countries you know we are representing you know Mexico and the U-S at the same time.... You get a lot of feelings," said Jorge Villanueva, Fire engineer with Calexico fire dept.

I sat down with several firefighters from different imperial county fire departments tasked to be translators for the Mexican firefighters and military who assisted with the L.A fires.

