Imperial Valley Symphony to perform live movie soundtracks in March event
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Symphony will be hosting "A Night at the Movies," an event where they will perform live movie soundtracks.
The event will be held at Jimmie Cannon Theater for Performing Arts in El Centro on March 8 at 7 p.m.
The symphony will perform music from movie composers such as:
- John Williams
- Ennio Morricone
- Alan Silvestri
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here or at the door.