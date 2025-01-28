Skip to Content
Imperial County

Imperial Valley Symphony to perform live movie soundtracks in March event

Imperial Valley Symphony
By
Published 5:52 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Symphony will be hosting "A Night at the Movies," an event where they will perform live movie soundtracks.

The event will be held at Jimmie Cannon Theater for Performing Arts in El Centro on March 8 at 7 p.m.

The symphony will perform music from movie composers such as:

  • John Williams
  • Ennio Morricone
  • Alan Silvestri

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here or at the door.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content