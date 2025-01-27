City of El Centro introduces wastewater management system

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A project 10 years in the making as the City of El Centro recently held a ceremony to introduce a wastwater management system.

El Centro Public Works Director Abraham Campos says the project will help the city by improving service reliability and supporting future growth in the area.

Campos explains how it works: "When you go to the restroom, flush the toilet and the water goes down. When you shower, water goes down the drain, so it gets deeper and deeper and deeper as the water travels. Once it gets to this point, this is a pump that would be build to elevate that water again into our streets, or low underneath so it can continue it's way to our wastewater treatment."

El Centro Mayor Sylvia Marroquin says the project started Monday and will be completed sometime this year.