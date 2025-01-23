U.S. citizens attacked by suspected cartel members while hiking in Jacumba Wilderness

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of civilians were attacked by gunfire from suspected cartel members in the Jacumba Wilderness, according to U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector.

Border Patrol says one person was shot twice and robbed.

"The El Centro Sector will not stand idly by. The safety of our citizens is NOT negotiable; cartel terrorists have no place in our country preying on the innocent. Enough is enough," writes Border Patrol in a social media post.