Imperial County

Imperial County cracking down on E-bike and E-motorcycle riders

Published 4:06 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County law enforcement will be cracking down on electric bikes and motorcycles, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

The Attorney's Office says it has seen an increase in crashes involving e-bikes and e-motorcycles, due to the vehicles abilities to travel at high speed with minimal noise, putting riders and other civilians in danger.

The Office says law enforcement will be citing violators and cases could be referred for criminal prosecution.

