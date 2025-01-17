City creates plan for street safety

EL CENTRO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- The city of El Centro has completed a street plan and is now asking for the public's help.

The community development director says they have officially released a draft of the Imperial avenue complete streets plan.

He says this plan will help improve safety and access for all modes of transportation which includes pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists.

“So the draft of the plan currently includes two to three traffic signals in the area between Adams Avenue and the northern city limits," said Angel Hernandez, El Centro community development director.

The community development director encourages residents to review the plan by next friday, january 24th.

He says they will be presenting the plan to the city on February 4th.

To find information about the plan click here.

