Sand Dunes will soon see a permit fee increase

today at 2:45 PM
Published 11:03 AM


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prices continue to climb, and the permit fees for the Imperial Valley Sand Dunes are no exception.

Buttercup Campground is just one of the prime locations at the Imperial Valley Sand Dunes that will see a rate hike later this year.

Off-site weekly permits will be increasing over 50%, on-site weekly permits increasing by 40%, along with season permits which will increase over 20%. 

For off-site weekly permits, the fee will increase from $35 to $55, on-site weekly permits $50 to $70, and for season $150 to $185.

The price increase will take effect on October 1, 2025.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

