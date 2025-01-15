Imperial County to celebrate MLK DAY

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee (IVSJC) is hosting the 2025 MLK Day Celebration next week.

The celebration, which starts on Monday, January 20 in El Centro, will have a Freedom Walk, starting at 11:30 a.m. from the MLK Jr. Sports Pavillion, located at 770 Park Avenue and going to the County Courthouse, where they will re-enact the "I Have a Dream" speech at the steps of the courthouse at noon.

There will also be another MLK Day event, the MLK Stone of Hope Award, which is happening in Heber on Saturday, January 25 at noon, at the Prestige Event Center, located at 1111 Yourman Road. Tickets for that event is $60.

For more details on the events, and to purchase tickets, you can email alawson2520@gmail.com or outreach@ivsjc.org, or call (760) 562-4666 or (442) 231-8550.