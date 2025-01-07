Skip to Content
New trial date set for man accused of 2020 El Centro murder

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New trial dates for the man accused of murdering a man from El Centro back in 2020.

35-year-old Gerardo Acevedo made a court appearance Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

However, the dates for his trial were changed.

The Imperial County Attorney's Office says the change is due to new DNA evidence that was just turned in last week.

Acevedo is one of four men accused of murdering 19-year-old Jose Angel Sandoval, whose body was found in November of 2020.

“One had been sentenced last year or so that person is still serving a sentence at the California Department of Corrections. There was one that was sentenced and that person has now been released. We do have one remaining defendant in this case that is outstanding, and we would again ask if anyone has information on that defendant to reach out to us to reach out to Sheriff's Office,” said Margaret Tafoya of the Imperial County Attorney's Office.

Acevedo is expected to be back in court on February 24 for the beginning of his trial.

