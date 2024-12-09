CBP to host in-person Resume and Application Workshop

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is hosting a Resume and Application Workshop this week.

In a press release, the workshop is taking place Thursday, December 10 at the Imperial County Workforce Development Office, located at 1250 W. Main Street in El Centro, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

CBP says their recruiters will be on-site to "provide information that will address the CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent (BPA) positions," which includes:

Resume requirements

Job requirements

Application process

Hiring process

CBP also says that recruiters will be available "to answer questions and/or concerns that applicants may have with regards to becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent," and that applicants should bring a laptop and current resume for review.

