Skip to Content
Imperial County

CBP to host in-person Resume and Application Workshop

CBP / Twitter
By
today at 12:37 PM
Published 12:44 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is hosting a Resume and Application Workshop this week.

In a press release, the workshop is taking place Thursday, December 10 at the Imperial County Workforce Development Office, located at 1250 W. Main Street in El Centro, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

CBP says their recruiters will be on-site to "provide information that will address the CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent (BPA) positions," which includes:

  • Resume requirements
  • Job requirements
  • Application process
  • Hiring process

CBP also says that recruiters will be available "to answer questions and/or concerns that applicants may have with regards to becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent," and that applicants should bring a laptop and current resume for review.

To learn more about the workshop, read the press release and flyer below.

CBP Media Advisory - U.S. Customs and Border Protection to host in-person resume and application workshopDownload
CBP resume and application workshopDownload

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content