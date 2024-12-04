Local Imperial Valley business to host annual food drive

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley business is getting ready to give back to the community this holiday season.

March & Ash of Imperial is having its Third Annual Food Drive. They will be collecting canned food, baby formula and other non-perishable food items.

The drive runs from this Friday through Sunday, December 15.

"I feel is good thing to help up the community, that's probably one of the main aspects, just going from there. Like I said, we have been doing it for quite some time...and since we are been doing you have gathered 580 pounds of food for the past two years," said George Bernal and Cierra Gibbs with March & Ash.

You can donate at the March & Ash Dispensary on Marshall Avenue in Imperial, near the Imperial Valley (IV) Fairgrounds.