Skip to Content
Imperial County

Local Imperial Valley business to host annual food drive

By ,
today at 4:58 PM
Published 5:08 PM

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley business is getting ready to give back to the community this holiday season.

March & Ash of Imperial is having its Third Annual Food Drive. They will be collecting canned food, baby formula and other non-perishable food items.

The drive runs from this Friday through Sunday, December 15.

"I feel is good thing to help up the community, that's probably one of the main aspects, just going from there. Like I said, we have been doing it for quite some time...and since we are been doing you have gathered 580 pounds of food for the past two years," said George Bernal and Cierra Gibbs with March & Ash.

You can donate at the March & Ash Dispensary on Marshall Avenue in Imperial, near the Imperial Valley (IV) Fairgrounds.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content