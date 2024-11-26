Calexico PD urging locals to not drink and drive after seeing an uptick in DUI cases

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) is seeing an uptick in DUI cases, and are urging locals to not drink and drive.

CPD says in just two weeks, two separate DUI crashes took place in the city. Just this past Sunday, police say a driver under the influence crashed into three vehicles.

"It was a low speed crash...nobody was injured, thankfully," said Officer Nicholas Monninger with CPD.

Police say the driver who was under the influence started to fight the other drivers.

"The driver of the vehicle became aggressive and was taken to the group by the other who were involved," Monninger shared.

Police also say last week, a 38-year-old man ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle and a pedestrian walking his dog.

"He was out for a walk....wrong place, wrong time, he was struck...He was there on the sidewalk he was transported to El Centro Regional [Medical] Center by [the] Calexico Fire Department," Monninger added.

As a result, police are urging locals not to drink and drive, especially during the holiday season.

"In the last three months, we have pulled approximately 50 drivers and all DUI, generally while over the legal limit. We have been stepping up our enforcement in regards to that...it is becoming a more common issue we are seeing more collisions involving drivers under the influence," Monninger expressed.

The 38-year-old man was booked into the Imperial County Jail and is being charged with causing bodily injury while driving under the influence while the second driver was booked into county jail on DUI charges.