Imperial County

NAF El Centro announces launch of poster contest for 2025 Air Show

NAF El Centro
By
today at 5:43 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAF El Centro) has announced that they are launching an official poster contest ahead of the 2025 Air Show, which is scheduled for March 15, 2025.

In a press release, the contest is to allow participants to "submit their original artwork for a chance to have their design featured as the official poster" for the upcoming Air Show.

NAF El Centro says the contest is open to people 18 years or older, "with no geographical restrications," and the submission deadline is on December 11, 2024 at midnight, with the winner being announced on January 6, 2025 during the Blue Angels Media Day.

To learn more about the contest and where you can apply, read the press release below.

2024_7 Air Show Poster ContestDownload

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

