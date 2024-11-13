Police in El Centro still searching for murder suspect

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) is searching for a suspect who is accused of murder.

According to ECPD, the victim was identified as a 45-year-old man from El Centro.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at a house, where multiple people were inside at the time of the shooting, including the victim's girlfriend, ECPD says.

ECPD says the witnesses called the police department about the shooting as well as describing the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a ski mask.

The victim was shot about at three times, and the ambulance took the victim to El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), where the victim later died, ECPD shared.

ECPD says the investigation is still ongoing, and if anyone has any information on the case, call ECPD.