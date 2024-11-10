Brawley PD introduces commemorative Veterans Badges to those who have served in the military

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) has announced the approval and introduction of a special Veterans Badge to honor their officers who have served in the military.

In a press release, officers will wear the badges on Veterans Day to recognize "both their military service and their continued dedication to public safety" to the Brawley community.

Not only that, BPD says officers can wear these commemorative badges "on the officer's respective military branch's birthday and other approved federal holidays."

"Our Veteran officers have made incredible sacrifices for our country, and we are honored to recognize their service through this commemorative badge. This initiative serves as a reminder of the bravery and dedication of our local Veterans who continue to protect and serve Brawley as police officers," said Police Chief Jimmy Duran.

To learn more abou the Veterans Badge, read the press release below.