One person dead in two-vehicle crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a crash that left one man dead.

In a press release, the crash happened on Monday at around 6:10pm when a 19-year-old man from Bombay Beach, California, was driving a 1996 Chrysler Town and Country south on State Route (SR) 111, south of Frink Road.

At the same time, a 33-year-old man from Thermal, California, was driving a 2014 Freightliner truck tractor with an attached trailer north on SR 111, south of Frink Road, according to CHP.

CHP says the driver of the Chrysler, "for unknown reasons," veered to the left, traveling off the roadway, "across the dirt center median and into the opposing northbound lanes."

As a result, CHP says the Chrysler crashed "head on" into the Freightliner, resulting the driver of the Chrysler's death while the driver of the Freightliner suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

CHP says the Imperial County Coroner's Office (ICCO) responded to the scene and took the driver's body, where their office is waiting to notify next of kin so they can release his name.

CHP also says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and impairment is not known at this time. However, the investigation is ongoing.