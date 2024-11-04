CBP to host in-person resume and application workshop

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be hosting a CBP Resume and Application Workshop this Thursday.

In a press release, the event will run from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and will have CBP recruiters on-site "provide information that will address the CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent (BPA) positions," which includes resume requirements, job requirements, application process and hiring process.

CBP says recruiters will also be available to "answer questions and/or concerns that applicants may have with regards to becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent."

The workshop is taking place at the Imperial County Workforce Development Office, located at 1250 W. Main Street in El Centro.

CBP says to bring a laptop and current resume to the workshop so it can be reviewed by CBP National Recruiters.

To learn more about the workshop, read the press release and flyer below.