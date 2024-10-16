Murder suspect arrested for violating court orders

IMPERIAL COUNTY. Cali (KYMA,KECY)- The man accused of murdering his girlfriend at an apartment complex in El Centro last year has been arrested for violating his court orders.

The Imperial County district attorney's office says Anthony Hernandez was arrested on September 10th for violating a court order and and is also being accused of vandalism.

Hernandez posted bail and was arrested the following day for possession of ammunition, possession of a large firearm magazine and violating another court order.

The district attorney’s office says that's not all.

“He was arrested for interfering with a police officer's investigation and that was the case from the great investigation of the police department of Imperial," said Jessica Moreno, with the Imperial County district attorney's office.

The district attorney’s office says hernandez had conditions of release he had to follow to remain out of custody.

Those included not possessing a firearm and not being on social media which they say he violated.

He is currently at the imperial county jail with no bail.

Hernandez will appear in court on October 23rd.