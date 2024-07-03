Trial dates set for murder case

IMPERIAL COUNTY.Calif(KYMA,KYMA)- Trial dates are set for the case of a man accused of murdering his girlfriend at an apartment complex in El Centro last year.

20 year old Anthony Hernandez was back in court for his arraignment Wednesday and learned his trial will begin in late August.

Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18 year old Emily Padilla and is facing a total of four felony counts Including murder and possession of an assault weapon.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office explains what else needs to happen before the trial.

“We set trial dates and then we have another date prior to that which is August 19th and that date is just for attorneys to configure and make sure that there is not discover issues or many matters that we need to discuss we have redness conference for the jury trial on August 26th and we start the trial on August 27th, said Jessica Moreno, Imperial County Deputy District Attorney.

The district attorney's office says trial dates can change if any issues come up.

Hernandez is currently out on bail and the judge says he's been following all of his release requirements.