Brawley police to hold DUI checkpoint on October 18

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on October 18.

The checkpoint will be in the area of Main Street and South 2nd Street from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant R. Gutierrez said “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI may face $13,500 in fines and penalties.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

