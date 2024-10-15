$250M in federal backing going to Salton Sea Habitat Project

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Species Conservation Habitat Project expansion had its groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to mark restoration efforts for the Salton Sea.

The project received $250 million in federal funding to expand with an additional 750 acres to the existing 4,100 acres under construction. These funds were secured with cooperation between the Imperial Irrigation District and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

“This is about much more than just dollars and acres,” said JB Hamby, IID Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Colorado River Board of California. “This is about protecting our environment, our air, and our water for Imperial Valley, California, and the Colorado River. After years of delay, we are finally seeing real action. The strength of the partnerships we’ve built with state and federal partners are making this progress possible.”