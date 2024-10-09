New hotel opens in Imperial County bringing more jobs

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new hotel opened its doors in the Imperial Valley two weeks ago, bringing a boost to the local economy.

The 108-room Cambria Hotel brings recreational amenities including a restaurant, a ballroom, indoor swimming pool and spa.

The long waited project is also contributing to the local workforce

"We have over 50 jobs we were able to produce for the imperial valley and actually all people that are working here in the hotel are local so all of them were born and raised here in the imperial valley which means that has a such a vested interest in what we are doing here we all love this project," said Anita Marie Martinez, Cambria Hotel Sales and Marketing Director.

Cambria Hotel is in located at the intersection of Highway 86 and Neckel Road in Imperial.